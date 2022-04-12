It was pretty broken anyway maaaaan- going to fix it up and bring it back in hopefully not too long- sorry about that
Nightmare Puppeteer update for 12 April 2022
3d model import disabled as I rewrite it
Patchnotes via Steam Community
