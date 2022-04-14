 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

RogueClick update for 14 April 2022

Version 1.1.0 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8540790 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I'm excited to announce that RogueClick's first update is here!

Major Changes
  • Spellbooks: A new piece of equipment that swings your weapon for you!
  • Prestige: Once you finish all 8 levels, you can restart your game for a permanent bonus!
  • Bosses in Endless Mode: Every 25 enemies you can slay a boss!
Minor Changes
  • Can now swing weapon with the spacebar
  • Now says "Click to Start" and "Click to Continue" on desktop
  • Updated stats overview to include prestige bonuses
  • Text size reduced for longer equipment names and costs
  • Early equipment prices drastically reduced
  • Minor equipment balancing
  • Minor quest balancing
  • Removed the death quest
  • Added visible version number to the options menu
  • Added tip about prestiging
  • Fixed minor visual glitches

Have fun playing the new update!

  • Kevin
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.