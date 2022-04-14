Version 1.1.0 is here!

Hi everyone,
I'm excited to announce that RogueClick's first update is here!
Major Changes
- Spellbooks: A new piece of equipment that swings your weapon for you!
- Prestige: Once you finish all 8 levels, you can restart your game for a permanent bonus!
- Bosses in Endless Mode: Every 25 enemies you can slay a boss!
Minor Changes
- Can now swing weapon with the spacebar
- Now says "Click to Start" and "Click to Continue" on desktop
- Updated stats overview to include prestige bonuses
- Text size reduced for longer equipment names and costs
- Early equipment prices drastically reduced
- Minor equipment balancing
- Minor quest balancing
- Removed the death quest
- Added visible version number to the options menu
- Added tip about prestiging
- Fixed minor visual glitches
Have fun playing the new update!
- Kevin
Changed files in this update