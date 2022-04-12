Patch version 0.4.12b (Beta Branch)

This small patch includes mostly bug fixes for the most recent beta branch update. Assuming there are no other major fixes needed, this patch will likely move to the stable branch soon.
Changelog for version 0.4.12b
- Rocker's Jam skills now scale with Technique
- Rocker's Whammy Bar reworked to add damage based on Power
- Rocker's Battle Axe damage bonus increased from 0.2 to 0.5
- Fixed Vul's stances not working properly when she was taunted
- Training bots will now auto-revive if they are somehow killed
- Fixed Wizzar Drone using Fight skill on its turn
- Fixed Plunder not properly resetting charge between battles
- Fixed Rocker using Defend during Jam
- Fixed some Break skills not appearing in Singularity mode
- Fixed Fury distortion sometimes picking an empty spot to target
