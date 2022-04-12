Cavity Busters Update 35 band aid 6

Hey everyone! Just another patch. This time to smooth out some stuff that was a bit too grindy.
- added a progress bar to bestiary for enemies with alt patterns
- lowered almost every enemies kill requirement (some by almost half)
- added a few rooms that have rarer enemies
- added rarer enemies to the random spawn list so they can spawn randomly
- cleaned up teleporting map a little
Thats all! Have any feedback? Join the [discord](discord.gg/9n55pyy) and let me know! Or here in the steam hub. Also be sure to leave a review on steam ;)
Enjoy!
