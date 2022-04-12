 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

All-In-One Sports VR update for 12 April 2022

Patch Notes V_0.9.2 / Added boxing multiplayer.

Share · View all patches · Build 8540349 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.9.2 Version Update!!

Enjoy Multi-Play!

  • Improved multi-matching systems. There is no UI to select a server. People from all over the world gather on the most comfortable server.
  • Added boxing multiplayer. Enjoy a fun boxing game with your friends!
  • We fixed the bug that turns the screen white when the opponent's player's match is disconnected in the online match.

Some improvements

  • Changed the appearance of several accessory items.
  • Improved the part where loading becomes slow due to overload of the leaderboard.

Bowling

  • Fixed a bug that could steal AI's bowling ball in bowling single game mode.
  • Corrected the part where the bowling pin fell intermittently and the score was calculated incorrectly.

Badminton

  • The part where the score is calculated incorrectly when the shuttlecock is hit under the batminton net has been corrected.

Tennis

  • When the first ball failed, We corrected the part where the score was calculated incorrectly even though I served the second ball properly.

Changed files in this update

ALL IN ONE Sports VR Content Depot 1514841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.