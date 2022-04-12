Patch Notes V_0.9.2 / Added boxing multiplayer.

0.9.2 Version Update!!
Enjoy Multi-Play!
- Improved multi-matching systems. There is no UI to select a server. People from all over the world gather on the most comfortable server.
- Added boxing multiplayer. Enjoy a fun boxing game with your friends!
- We fixed the bug that turns the screen white when the opponent's player's match is disconnected in the online match.
Some improvements
- Changed the appearance of several accessory items.
- Improved the part where loading becomes slow due to overload of the leaderboard.
Bowling
- Fixed a bug that could steal AI's bowling ball in bowling single game mode.
- Corrected the part where the bowling pin fell intermittently and the score was calculated incorrectly.
Badminton
- The part where the score is calculated incorrectly when the shuttlecock is hit under the batminton net has been corrected.
Tennis
- When the first ball failed, We corrected the part where the score was calculated incorrectly even though I served the second ball properly.
