Keep It Live update for 12 April 2022

Custom Emote Support

Share · View all patches · Build 8540308 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added custom emote support for workshop streams.
See workshop documentation for more info. (Step 5)
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2782750576
-Added info text to the workshop screen that appears when you have no workshop content downloaded.
-The 4-star threshold for streams is slightly easier to reach.
-Removed the message containing "damn" from Electroknife's stream.
-Removed the message containing "FFXIV" from JasmineBronze's stream.

Bug Fixes
-Fixed a few bugs with the leaderboard.
-Fixed a bug with the credits.
-Fixed a bug where you could click on a locked stream.
-Fixed a bug causing a "new stream unlocked" notification to fire when you beat the game.

