Base Wars update for 12 April 2022

1.2.2- Quick Fix Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Due to some bad numbering, the Barracks actually cost 50 Gold instead of 60. That's fixed now.
Also, the rotational symmetry was broken, which made about half the maps unplayable!
Also (x2), the Tutorials broke at some point along the way, so that's fixed too.

