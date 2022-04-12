 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

This Is Not Chess update for 12 April 2022

April Update (210412)

Share · View all patches · Build 8540054 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

G'day mates,

Once again we've got a few more units. Are they for the next chapter, or the challenge mode?
Like before, they're immediately available for now, but as the levels they get introduced in are added, you'll have to beat them to unlock them again!

Neat Stuff

  • New units: Boombox, Ravestone, Party Zombie and Phone Zombie.
  • Added a tutorial lesson about adding units to challenge mode.

Bugfixes and tweaks

  • Fixed instances where animations would jump to the wrong frame when looping.
  • Fixed animations for special effects not properly rotating.
  • Removed some cases where sounds were spammed in the editors.

Thanks for reading and take it easy!

Changed files in this update

This Is Not Chess Content Depot 1399041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.