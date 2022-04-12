April Update (210412)

G'day mates,
Once again we've got a few more units. Are they for the next chapter, or the challenge mode?
Like before, they're immediately available for now, but as the levels they get introduced in are added, you'll have to beat them to unlock them again!
Neat Stuff
- New units: Boombox, Ravestone, Party Zombie and Phone Zombie.
- Added a tutorial lesson about adding units to challenge mode.
Bugfixes and tweaks
- Fixed instances where animations would jump to the wrong frame when looping.
- Fixed animations for special effects not properly rotating.
- Removed some cases where sounds were spammed in the editors.
Thanks for reading and take it easy!
Changed files in this update