Hamster Blitz! update for 12 April 2022

Hamster Blitz v 0.4.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8540015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed graphical error in 2 Player Mode where multiple outlines would show up per-hamsterball
  • Launched rats no longer pass through specific objects
  • Players no longer sometimes spawn in the same location in 2 Player Mode
  • If a player dies and then respawns, they will respawn on whatever floor the jar is currently on
  • Large overhauls to pathfinding to prevent enemies from getting stuck in walls or getting lost walking in circles
  • Enemies can now jump onto and fall off various parts of the level, such as couches, stairs, countertops, etc.
  • Enemy jump animations & sounds
  • Sounds for enemies taking vents
  • Enemies will not attack players while jumping
  • Bugfixes to Warrior's attack behavior
  • Slime cannon gadget model
  • Slime from slime cannon shrinks away when despawning rather than being deleted immediately
  • Repaired lighting & transparency on various textures
  • Adjusted health pickup positions
  • Rubberball now bounces higher upon slam
