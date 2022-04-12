- Fixed graphical error in 2 Player Mode where multiple outlines would show up per-hamsterball
- Launched rats no longer pass through specific objects
- Players no longer sometimes spawn in the same location in 2 Player Mode
- If a player dies and then respawns, they will respawn on whatever floor the jar is currently on
- Large overhauls to pathfinding to prevent enemies from getting stuck in walls or getting lost walking in circles
- Enemies can now jump onto and fall off various parts of the level, such as couches, stairs, countertops, etc.
- Enemy jump animations & sounds
- Sounds for enemies taking vents
- Enemies will not attack players while jumping
- Bugfixes to Warrior's attack behavior
- Slime cannon gadget model
- Slime from slime cannon shrinks away when despawning rather than being deleted immediately
- Repaired lighting & transparency on various textures
- Adjusted health pickup positions
- Rubberball now bounces higher upon slam
Hamster Blitz! update for 12 April 2022
Hamster Blitz v 0.4.1 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
