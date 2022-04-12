 Skip to content

Super Star Shooter 16 update for 12 April 2022

Update Notes for April 11, 2022

This build rolls out a brand new UI throughout the game.

This build also fixes many bugs related to the scoring system as well as the game ending.

This update strips out some of the backgrounds for performance reasons (they'll be back eventually).

Changed files in this update

Super Star Shooter 16 Content Depot 1454361
Super Star Shooter 16 Depot Windows Depot 1454362
Super Star Shooter 16 Depot Linux Depot 1454363
