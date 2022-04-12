Patch 1.2 is Live!

Patch Notes:
- Added 3 new game modes, found under a new option in World Select: Marathon Mode, Time Survival, and Chaos Survival. There's no pre-requisite or unlock condition, go and give 'em a try!
- Polished and added a ton of effects for dashing, bouncing, popping, and clearing a level. The game "feels" significantly more dynamic and impactful now, imo.
- Popping an enemy Hyperball now restores a dash charge.
- “Bouncing” enemy Hyperballs are now yellow, to distinguish them from the “Rolling” enemies.
- Enemy hitboxes AND hurtboxes are now more generous to the player, for all enemy types.
- Tweaked some of the target times for levels to make Time Survival work better, but they still don’t unlock anything.
