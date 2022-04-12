Releasing now! (And Future Plans)

Hey everyone! Now that Annie and the Art Gallery is out, I just wanted to answer some common questions people might have about the game.

--- What is the game about?

Annie and the Art Gallery is a love letter to classic RPGMaker horror games such as Witch's House and Ib. This game is modeled after elements from lots of different games, so expect to see chase sequences, sudden deaths, short but fun puzzles, and more!

--- How long is the game?

The game is about 1.5-2 hours going at a reasonable pace, with more content unlocked after your first playthrough! There's also a harder difficulty option unlocked after the first playthrough.

--- What inspired Annie and the Art Gallery?

What didn't inspire this game? The gameplay was modeled after a combination of classic RPGMaker horror hits (Witch's House, Ib) and some more modern top-down horror games (Project Kat, Omori, Oneshot). The story, however, has so many inspirations that it would be impossible to list all of them here. I might make a separate post in the future describing everything that influenced this game.

--- What is on your to-do list for post-release?

Ideally, we'd like to get Mac support working. RPGMaker MV is somewhat broken on Mac because of how Apple treats 3rd party developers (very badly!), however, there is a solution that we're working on behind the scenes. We can't make any guarantees about this, but it's something we're working on!

Also, depending on how the game does financially, localization is on our minds. We would like to get a Japanese localization first, followed by whatever we can reasonably do.

--- I like the music! Where can I find it?

Annie and the Art Gallery's OST can be found on:

Youtube

Spotify

[url=https://music.apple.com/us/album/annie-and-the-art-gallery-original-soundtrack-ep/1618295557]Apple Music

[/url]Amazon

Hopefully, we will be releasing on Soundcloud and Bandcamp soon!

--- Where can I go to share my experiences playing the game?

You can always check out our discord server! We set up a special channel for spoiler stuff that will be open for a week after launch.

https://discord.gg/cTX7DdEkWF

--- What's next?

Hopefully, we can keep making more games! We have a few ideas in mind, but they are all larger in scope than Annie and the Art Gallery. Stay tuned for more updates about this!

Thank you so much for reading, and I hope you guys enjoy Annie and the Art Gallery!

-jswessler