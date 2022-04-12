 Skip to content

Revn update for 12 April 2022

Update 0.15.12

Update 0.15.12

Build 8539653

New Content

  • Added Move Speed Gear Specialization (7)

Balance Changes

  • Exploding Barrels health lowered to 200 (was 250)
  • Lowered horizontal recoil of burst rifle “Halberd”
  • Ichor Bounty per kill streak increased to 300 (previously 200)
  • Casting Shockwave now cancels invisibility
  • Angel Boss – Armor lowered to 10 (was 15). Base Health lowered to 60,000 (was 96,000)

Bug Fixes & QoL

  • Fixed bug – Shooting weapon (animation montage) cancels the Smash ability
  • New icons for Hunter and Angel

