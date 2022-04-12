Update 0.15.12

New Content
- Added Move Speed Gear Specialization (7)
Balance Changes
- Exploding Barrels health lowered to 200 (was 250)
- Lowered horizontal recoil of burst rifle “Halberd”
- Ichor Bounty per kill streak increased to 300 (previously 200)
- Casting Shockwave now cancels invisibility
- Angel Boss – Armor lowered to 10 (was 15). Base Health lowered to 60,000 (was 96,000)
Bug Fixes & QoL
- Fixed bug – Shooting weapon (animation montage) cancels the Smash ability
- New icons for Hunter and Angel
Changed files in this update