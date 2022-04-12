 Skip to content

Airship Academy Playtest update for 12 April 2022

Patch 0.7.4 - The Final Release of Alpha Test!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is the final Alpha release before we move on to BETA testing!

Sign-up using this form to join our final Alpha test release:
https://forms.gle/b6u7F7vgteLeuQJz5

What's new?

⛵️ Features:

  • Meet Kara Wilkur at Silberblum's Storehouse Grocer
  • Key mapping in the main menu setting screen is now allowed
  • Updated shop with new shop UI, you can now see how cheap/expensive offers are
  • Traversable edges are now enforced, Jean will turn the ship around if you go too far towards the edge
  • Minerva now has her signature active skill
  • Keep track of your wealth, added UI at the top-left of the screen
  • New narrative GUI doesn't only look better but allows you to skip the conversation
  • Receive money as rewards from quests
  • In-game clock now dials faster than in real life as it should be, a day now takes 20 minutes to cycle
  • All encounters now have proper descriptions
  • Added more harvestable encounters such as stray islands and shipwrecks
  • More ports are now enabled for resupplying, their visuals will follow in future updates
  • Shift + Click now makes activates bulk transactions on items

🔨 Improvements:

  • Ship supplies run out faster and voyage planning becomes more challenging
  • Improved some AK ship models
  • Improved particles and effects
  • New buttons layout should make you feel at home as a vehicle simulation game
  • Newly designed warehouse and inventory management view and UI

⚖️ Balancing:

  • Improved Pirnmill's quest sequence
  • Changed ships' prices
  • Changed player's starting ship loadout
  • Get rid of gun clearance restrictions on some grid types and make them work the same on all types
  • Your rival's ship is now bigger the next time they come around

🔧 Bug Fixes:

  • Encounters are now stabilized, there should be no more freezing or other bugs taking place on new encounters, and on landing/taking off
  • Quest descriptions are no longer out of context
  • Quest submission now saves properly regardless of interruptions

Join the community of Skyfarers and stay up to date on the upcoming BETA Test on our Discord community:
https://discord.gg/BVcgwY6AM4

