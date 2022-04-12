Patch 0.7.4 - The Final Release of Alpha Test!

This is the final Alpha release before we move on to BETA testing!
Sign-up using this form to join our final Alpha test release:
https://forms.gle/b6u7F7vgteLeuQJz5
What's new?
⛵️ Features:
- Meet Kara Wilkur at Silberblum's Storehouse Grocer
- Key mapping in the main menu setting screen is now allowed
- Updated shop with new shop UI, you can now see how cheap/expensive offers are
- Traversable edges are now enforced, Jean will turn the ship around if you go too far towards the edge
- Minerva now has her signature active skill
- Keep track of your wealth, added UI at the top-left of the screen
- New narrative GUI doesn't only look better but allows you to skip the conversation
- Receive money as rewards from quests
- In-game clock now dials faster than in real life as it should be, a day now takes 20 minutes to cycle
- All encounters now have proper descriptions
- Added more harvestable encounters such as stray islands and shipwrecks
- More ports are now enabled for resupplying, their visuals will follow in future updates
- Shift + Click now makes activates bulk transactions on items
🔨 Improvements:
- Ship supplies run out faster and voyage planning becomes more challenging
- Improved some AK ship models
- Improved particles and effects
- New buttons layout should make you feel at home as a vehicle simulation game
- Newly designed warehouse and inventory management view and UI
⚖️ Balancing:
- Improved Pirnmill's quest sequence
- Changed ships' prices
- Changed player's starting ship loadout
- Get rid of gun clearance restrictions on some grid types and make them work the same on all types
- Your rival's ship is now bigger the next time they come around
🔧 Bug Fixes:
- Encounters are now stabilized, there should be no more freezing or other bugs taking place on new encounters, and on landing/taking off
- Quest descriptions are no longer out of context
- Quest submission now saves properly regardless of interruptions
Join the community of Skyfarers and stay up to date on the upcoming BETA Test on our Discord community:
https://discord.gg/BVcgwY6AM4
Changed files in this update