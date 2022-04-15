 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Tachyon Wars update for 15 April 2022

Minor upgrade.

Share · View all patches · Build 8535725 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To reduce clicks intensity I added few hotkeys, mainly around Fleet Control UI. Also, game now better chooses the expected command when fleet targets something.

Plus few minor upgrades and bugfixes.

Changed files in this update

Tachyon Wars Content Depot 1567981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.