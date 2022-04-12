 Skip to content

Will To Live Online update for 12 April 2022

Hotfix for version 0.56.7

Build 8535538

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day, fighters! We have released a small patch for version 0.56.7 with the following changes:

  • Identification of equipment (MRP, MHP) was optimized;
  • The performance of the "Scorched Field" anomaly, which can be found in the "Dead Forest", in the "Canyon" and in other locations, has been optimized;
  • Some optimization of the "Canyon" location was made - FPS drawdowns may become less;
  • In the "Top Players" list, the faction icon is now displayed in front of the clan name;
  • Fixed an issue that caused "Chat Tabs" to disappear;
  • Fixed various minor bugs.

