Improvements-
-We've added Settings to the title screen for quicker access to graphic and control options.
-We've modified the naming for Window Resize to Resolution (the internal resolution of the game is set at 640x480 but upscales when fullscreen automatically)
-We've unlocked more control options.
-We've upscaled the graphics on the Low Earth Orbit section of the game and removed jpg artifacts.
The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 11 April 2022
3.11 Patch
Improvements-
Changed files in this update