The Dawning Clocks Of Time update for 11 April 2022

3.11 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8534005 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements-
-We've added Settings to the title screen for quicker access to graphic and control options.
-We've modified the naming for Window Resize to Resolution (the internal resolution of the game is set at 640x480 but upscales when fullscreen automatically)
-We've unlocked more control options.
-We've upscaled the graphics on the Low Earth Orbit section of the game and removed jpg artifacts.

