Test[v0.0.20]
- Added : New Daily Bonus.
Daily bonuses are now simpler and easier to understand. There have been reports of occasional problems with the Daily Bonus,
such as it not resetting. If it does not reset again after another date, we would appreciate it if you could let us know.
- Added : Special Achievements
- Added : New Enemy "Gamma"
- QOL: In the battle spiral, the total reward per lap is now displayed.
- Fixed : Auto omega prestige is still locked at T2
- Fixed : other minor bugs
Changed files in this update