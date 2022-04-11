 Skip to content

Lone King update for 11 April 2022

Lone King 2: Story Improved,

Build 8533807

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lone King 2 v1.16

Gameplay

  • Enemy lock-on fixed targeting invisible player units
  • Argent fixed lander having fixed range
  • Fixed crashes

UI

  • Help menu added Abilities and Hacking images
  • Shield Expel fixed showing activation text every turn
  • Options Art menu reorganised
  • Default Text colour changed to lime green
  • White One fixed Strike Mode button fixed using Side Dash image

Story

  • Wraith campaign fixed cinematic 1, added 2 more
  • Wraith missions now have their own dialogue
  • Cockpit cinematic screens improved
  • Dialogue portraits now have a scanline filter

Menus

  • Battles fixed going to story mode when won

Changed files in this update

Lone King Content Depot 1344951
