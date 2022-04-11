Lone King 2: Story Improved,

Lone King 2 v1.16
Gameplay
- Enemy lock-on fixed targeting invisible player units
- Argent fixed lander having fixed range
- Fixed crashes
UI
- Help menu added Abilities and Hacking images
- Shield Expel fixed showing activation text every turn
- Options Art menu reorganised
- Default Text colour changed to lime green
- White One fixed Strike Mode button fixed using Side Dash image
Story
- Wraith campaign fixed cinematic 1, added 2 more
- Wraith missions now have their own dialogue
- Cockpit cinematic screens improved
- Dialogue portraits now have a scanline filter
Menus
- Battles fixed going to story mode when won
Changed files in this update