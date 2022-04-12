 Skip to content

DJMAX RESPECT V update for 12 April 2022

v1126 Update Announcement (No maintenance)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There will be an update of DJMAX RESPECT V at 4PM KST today.
You need to update the game after the update to process properly.

Update Details

  • Fixed error where Girls' Frontline Accomplishment was not acquired properly.
  • Fixed error where V EXTENSION II Accomplishment (VVS) was not acquired properly.
  • Fixed error where the play sound was not played in AIR Mode when using Auto-play.
  • Fixed error where other player's note effect was not shown in Ladder Match
  • Fixed error with Lislim Gear's effect.
  • Fixed issue where tutorials were showing the wrong language.
  • Removed 30 FPS Settings.

