v1126 Update Announcement (No maintenance)

There will be an update of DJMAX RESPECT V at 4PM KST today.
You need to update the game after the update to process properly.
Update Details
- Fixed error where Girls' Frontline Accomplishment was not acquired properly.
- Fixed error where V EXTENSION II Accomplishment (VVS) was not acquired properly.
- Fixed error where the play sound was not played in AIR Mode when using Auto-play.
- Fixed error where other player's note effect was not shown in Ladder Match
- Fixed error with Lislim Gear's effect.
- Fixed issue where tutorials were showing the wrong language.
- Removed 30 FPS Settings.
Changed files in this update