 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dudes on a Map: Virtual Grid Paper update for 11 April 2022

0.3.5.2 - Small tweaks to token labels and file saving

Share · View all patches · Build 8533742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased the length of names displayed on tokens in a number of situations, and sets a minimum length of name that longer names can be reduced to.
  • Selected tokens now display their full name.
  • Fixed a rare case where the needed directory structure was not created for token saves.

Changed files in this update

Dudes on a Map: Virtual Grid Paper Content Depot 1470021
  • Loading history…
Dudes on a Map: Player Client Depot 1470022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.