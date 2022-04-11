- Increased the length of names displayed on tokens in a number of situations, and sets a minimum length of name that longer names can be reduced to.
- Selected tokens now display their full name.
- Fixed a rare case where the needed directory structure was not created for token saves.
Dudes on a Map: Virtual Grid Paper update for 11 April 2022
0.3.5.2 - Small tweaks to token labels and file saving
