Farmers' Market update for 11 April 2022

Easter Update!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 8533629 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

Recently the Easter Bunny has stopped by Farmers' Market and hid eggs everywhere! For the next two weeks all crops have been replaced with eggs of varies colors! Note: this is only a graphical change.

-Bill

