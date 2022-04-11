Build 3.7.0F
Helicopter
- decreased range of fire extinguishment
Traffic
- Decreased amounts
Vehicles
- Updated icon on minimap + main map to an arrow facing which ever direction the vehicle is traveling
- Updated Handling plus gear shifting for Engine 3 + Tanker 2
Hose
- Updated drop code. If for whatever reason a hose gets stuck in your hand without it actually being attached to anything, pressing the drop hose button will remove the hose
Stations
- Station icon now includes station numbers
Quint
- Replaced model with proper one that matches template
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed Exiting vehicle, and sirens switcher no longer works
-
Fixed Clients not being able to interact with leaking pipes
-
Fixed some reported traffic light issues in station 7 area
-
Fixed bug allowing players to open other menus while tool menu was open
-
Fixed Crouching issues
-
Fixed victim tutorial glowing hint box being in wrong location
New Emergencies
-
Tractor Trailer Fires [ Box Trailer]
-
Tractor Trailer [ Tanker Fires ]
-
Fuel Spills
-
Smoking Brakes [ Tractor Trailers ]
-
Garbage Truck Fires
New tool
-
Absorbant
General Emergencies
- Expanded 10 Rusty rd
Changed files in this update