Into The Flames update for 11 April 2022

Build 3.7.0F

Build 8533601

Helicopter

  • decreased range of fire extinguishment
    Traffic
  • Decreased amounts

Vehicles

  • Updated icon on minimap + main map to an arrow facing which ever direction the vehicle is traveling
  • Updated Handling plus gear shifting for Engine 3 + Tanker 2
    Hose
  • Updated drop code. If for whatever reason a hose gets stuck in your hand without it actually being attached to anything, pressing the drop hose button will remove the hose

Stations

  • Station icon now includes station numbers

Quint

  • Replaced model with proper one that matches template

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Exiting vehicle, and sirens switcher no longer works

  • Fixed Clients not being able to interact with leaking pipes

  • Fixed some reported traffic light issues in station 7 area

  • Fixed bug allowing players to open other menus while tool menu was open

  • Fixed Crouching issues

  • Fixed victim tutorial glowing hint box being in wrong location
    New Emergencies

  • Tractor Trailer Fires [ Box Trailer]

  • Tractor Trailer [ Tanker Fires ]

  • Fuel Spills

  • Smoking Brakes [ Tractor Trailers ]

  • Garbage Truck Fires
    New tool

  • Absorbant

General Emergencies

  • Expanded 10 Rusty rd

