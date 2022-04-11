- Added Dome Barriers, which are unlockable spherical Barriers, with special shaders, icons, and four different Super Duper variants:
- Einar's Feeble Response - Weakens enemies in the dome
- Thunderdome - damages (and potentially stuns!) enemies inside the barrier
- Bubble Dome - Heals and Cleanses friendlies in the dome
- Chrome Dome - When hit with projectiles, fires a Seeker back at the enemy
- Buy Item bounties are now more rare
- Increased the Ouros cap to 14 or 21 when you beat Finality 50 and 100, respectively
- Increased Latency projectile type radius, and damage slightly
- Added more support for extremely high numbers (bitcreds, test your might, DPS, minion HP, etc)
- Time now continues after you are dead so you can see your death particles
- Barrier tooltip updates to make comparison easier
- Fixed multi-Barrel explosion delay timer
- Fixed the Ruins hacker cache being unopenable
- Fixed enemies getting stuck inside tree structures
- Fixed an issue where the star colors would not update properly when leaving sectors
Black Ice update for 11 April 2022
0.9.168 - 4/10/22 - Dome Living
Patchnotes via Steam Community
