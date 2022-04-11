 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Black Ice update for 11 April 2022

0.9.168 - 4/10/22 - Dome Living

Share · View all patches · Build 8533537 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Dome Barriers, which are unlockable spherical Barriers, with special shaders, icons, and four different Super Duper variants:
  • Einar's Feeble Response - Weakens enemies in the dome
  • Thunderdome - damages (and potentially stuns!) enemies inside the barrier
  • Bubble Dome - Heals and Cleanses friendlies in the dome
  • Chrome Dome - When hit with projectiles, fires a Seeker back at the enemy
  • Buy Item bounties are now more rare
  • Increased the Ouros cap to 14 or 21 when you beat Finality 50 and 100, respectively
  • Increased Latency projectile type radius, and damage slightly
  • Added more support for extremely high numbers (bitcreds, test your might, DPS, minion HP, etc)
  • Time now continues after you are dead so you can see your death particles
  • Barrier tooltip updates to make comparison easier
  • Fixed multi-Barrel explosion delay timer
  • Fixed the Ruins hacker cache being unopenable
  • Fixed enemies getting stuck inside tree structures
  • Fixed an issue where the star colors would not update properly when leaving sectors

Changed files in this update

Black Ice Windows Depot Depot 311801
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Mac Depot Depot 311802
  • Loading history…
Black Ice Linux Depot Depot 311803
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.