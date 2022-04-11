UPDATE 1.2.1
---fixed---
Graveyard intro lagging
Inventory items have duplicates
Saving game brings up fatal errors
Dead girl is still alive
Killing Necromancer brought up wrong tasks
Soldier stuck by the boulder
Some doors and player's position changed
Items falls on the floor in the Chapel
Shooting at Necromancer is not accurate
Added lever interaction in the elevator
Added missing cane with sword
Thief is not responding
Cops can make noises
Chinese localization has been scratched off
Whistle is not working with the Gang
Camera problem in the Warehouse
Weird death numbering
NPC fighting direction
Improved interaction of the Witch's hand
Brother couldn't get out of the Museum
Brother's hand offset
Cops in London
Fixed Voice Overs
Changed files in this update