Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 11 April 2022

Version 0.3.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is another CG heavy update. These updates are skyrocketing the game size. It's also slowing down the game release.

⨭ Added

  1. The hooker Jihae’s story arc ends in this patch. As mentioned, there are two endings, a semi-happy one and a bad one. The positive reward for this quest arc is … Jihae’s fully clothed CG. Yep, that’s right. You will get to see her in clothes.

  2. Story progression. Section B will see some changes.

💘 NSFW stuff

  1. Second intercourse scene with Cass. There is no trigger between the first and second intercourse scenes. You just need to wait around 10 minutes in game.

↹ Changed

  1. Repair skill has been boosted. It has been given +1 to its duration as well as a sizable boost to repair amount per tick.

