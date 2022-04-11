Version 0.3.7

This is another CG heavy update. These updates are skyrocketing the game size. It's also slowing down the game release.
⨭ Added
The hooker Jihae’s story arc ends in this patch. As mentioned, there are two endings, a semi-happy one and a bad one. The positive reward for this quest arc is … Jihae’s fully clothed CG. Yep, that’s right. You will get to see her in clothes.
Story progression. Section B will see some changes.
💘 NSFW stuff
- Second intercourse scene with Cass. There is no trigger between the first and second intercourse scenes. You just need to wait around 10 minutes in game.
↹ Changed
- Repair skill has been boosted. It has been given +1 to its duration as well as a sizable boost to repair amount per tick.
