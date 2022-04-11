Version 1.2 released

This is a maintenance release. It doesn't add any new story content to the game.

Improved compatibility with the Steam Deck was the initial focus, followed by miscellaneous additions and improvements in no particular order.

Updates to the game

added setting to save game on quit and automatically load the last save when starting the game. This is enabled by default. If you have an existing save from prior to this update, it won't automatically load the first time. But if you load the existing file and then save, it will automatically load from that point on.

made music transitions smoother

escape key/back button now closes popup-style windows (with an X on the top right)

added version number to main menu

updated game engine from Renpy 7.0.0 to 7.4.11

Steam-specific updates

added some achievements

the game is now in separate depots for Windows, Mac and Linux, which brings the download and install size down

added steam capsule image for the new "vertical capsule" type, added the missing library image (no more blurred rectangle with a logo plastered on it!), redid the "hero" image, and replaced some of the other images with higher resolution versions

implemented cloud saves. Kind of pointless for a game of this length, but why not?

If you're unable to start the game after updating, please verify the local files.

You can do this by right clicking on Wander No More in your Steam library and selecting Properties.

Then go to the Local Files tab and click on Verify Integrity Of Game Files.

Steam handles conflicts with Cloud Saves pretty well nowadays.

Nonetheless, if anything does happen to your saves, you can find local backups of the saves on your PC in the following places:

Windows: %APPDATA%/RenPy/Wander no more-1455880518

MacOS: ~/Library/RenPy/Wander no more-1455880518

Linux: ~/.renpy/Wander no more-1455880518

You can copy these files, then right click on Wander No More in your Steam library and go to Manage -> Browse Local Files

Then go into game/saves, and paste the files you want to restore.

If you encounter any other problems, please report them on this thread.

You can also switch to the oldstable beta for the time being, though saves from the new build won't work on the oldstable build.