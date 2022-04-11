 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

BAD END THEATER update for 11 April 2022

Hebrew Translation Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 8533065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BAD END THEATER has been translated to hebrew, thanks to swagster2000!

v1.3.0 updates:

  • added hebrew translation
  • typo fixes for korean, spanish, polish, and turkish
  • small color correction for some art in the hero's true end path (can't believe this went unnoticed for so long...)

thanks for playing BAD END THEATER!
more translations are still in progress :) figuring out how to do a right-to-left language was a first for me with ren'py, so please let me know if there are any issues!

-nami

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.