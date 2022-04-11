Hebrew Translation Now Available

BAD END THEATER has been translated to hebrew, thanks to swagster2000!
v1.3.0 updates:
- added hebrew translation
- typo fixes for korean, spanish, polish, and turkish
- small color correction for some art in the hero's true end path (can't believe this went unnoticed for so long...)
thanks for playing BAD END THEATER!
more translations are still in progress :) figuring out how to do a right-to-left language was a first for me with ren'py, so please let me know if there are any issues!
-nami
Changed files in this update