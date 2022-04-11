Patch 1.1.1

Updates
- New - Added in a rare Golden Swarmer Spawn. This spawn is only available if you have a certain evolution upgraded. The Golden Swarmer is a genetic oddity – far stronger than the average swarmer!
- New – Survival mode now has a start next wave button. (5 second cooldown)
- New – Achievement (All That Glitters)
- New – Achievement (Survive for 10 waves!)
- New – Achievement (Survive for 20 waves!)
- New – Achievement (Survive for 30 waves!)
- New – Achievement (Survive for 40 waves!)
- New – Achievement (Survive for 50 waves!)
- New – Hotkey for building Hive.
- New – Hotkey for building Nutrient Pustules.
- New – Hotkey for building Floor Traps.
- New – Hotkey for building Flesh Walls.
- New – Hotkey for building Spore Launchers.
- Update – tooltips for all buildings in the build menu regarding hotkeys.
- Bug fix – Now you no longer build outside the map.
- Bug fix – You can no longer build in areas of the map the builders cannot access.
- Bug fix – Waves should now actually get stronger in survival mode.
- Bug fix – I think I fixed the Issue with the evolutions button disappearing in survival.
- Bug fix – Invis goo tiles.
Balance
- Flamers – reduced attack speed from 5 -> 3
- Flamers – Reduced attack range from 3.5 -> 3
- Flamers – Reduced agro range from 7 -> 5
- Flamers – Reduced health from 17 -> 15
- Flamers – Increased movement speed from .5 -> .7
- Flamers – Increased armor from 2 -> 3
- Flamers – Increased nutrient cost from 25 -> 30
