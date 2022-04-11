 Skip to content

Buggos update for 11 April 2022

Patch 1.1.1

Patch 1.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

  • New - Added in a rare Golden Swarmer Spawn. This spawn is only available if you have a certain evolution upgraded. The Golden Swarmer is a genetic oddity – far stronger than the average swarmer!
  • New – Survival mode now has a start next wave button. (5 second cooldown)
  • New – Achievement (All That Glitters)
  • New – Achievement (Survive for 10 waves!)
  • New – Achievement (Survive for 20 waves!)
  • New – Achievement (Survive for 30 waves!)
  • New – Achievement (Survive for 40 waves!)
  • New – Achievement (Survive for 50 waves!)
  • New – Hotkey for building Hive.
  • New – Hotkey for building Nutrient Pustules.
  • New – Hotkey for building Floor Traps.
  • New – Hotkey for building Flesh Walls.
  • New – Hotkey for building Spore Launchers.
  • Update – tooltips for all buildings in the build menu regarding hotkeys.
  • Bug fix – Now you no longer build outside the map.
  • Bug fix – You can no longer build in areas of the map the builders cannot access.
  • Bug fix – Waves should now actually get stronger in survival mode.
  • Bug fix – I think I fixed the Issue with the evolutions button disappearing in survival.
  • Bug fix – Invis goo tiles.

Balance

  • Flamers – reduced attack speed from 5 -> 3
  • Flamers – Reduced attack range from 3.5 -> 3
  • Flamers – Reduced agro range from 7 -> 5
  • Flamers – Reduced health from 17 -> 15
  • Flamers – Increased movement speed from .5 -> .7
  • Flamers – Increased armor from 2 -> 3
  • Flamers – Increased nutrient cost from 25 -> 30

Changed files in this update

