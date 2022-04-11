 Skip to content

Star Witch update for 11 April 2022

Patch 2.10.11 4/10/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8532876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pirate ghost accuracy fixed.

New enemy, watch out for the Arctic Wolf.

Fixed lasers and magic blasts hitting invisible objects.

Fixed menu not saving Badge when starting a new game.

Fixed menu not saving plus or hardcore mode.

