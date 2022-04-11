Patch 2.10.11 4/10/2022

Pirate ghost accuracy fixed.
New enemy, watch out for the Arctic Wolf.
Fixed lasers and magic blasts hitting invisible objects.
Fixed menu not saving Badge when starting a new game.
Fixed menu not saving plus or hardcore mode.
Changed files in this update