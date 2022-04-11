Woods Of Death 2 version 1.2.0 updates!

Share · View all patches · Build 8532857 · Last edited 11 April 2022 – 00:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Woods Of Death 2: Change Log

ver 1.2.0 - 2022-04-10

Changed

Enemy Level 2 max attack from 3 to 2

Enemy Level 2 HP from 10 to 7

Enemy Level 3 min attack from 3 to 2

Enemy Level 3 max attack from 5 to 3

Enemy Level 3 HP from 14 to 12

Enemy Level 4 min attack from 4 to 3

Enemy Level 4 max attack from 7 to 5

Enemy Level 4 HP from 20 to 16

Enemy Level 5 min attack from 5 to 3

Enemy Level 5 max attack from 8 to 7

Enemy Level 5 HP from 30 to 20

Enemy Level 6 min attack from 11 to 4

Enemy Level 6 max attack from 15 to 8

Enemy Level 7 min attack from 14 to 5

Enemy Level 7 max attack from 18 to 10

Enemy Level 8 min attack from 20 to 6

Enemy Level 8 max attack from 25 to 18

Enemy Level 9 min attack from 27 to 7

Enemy Level 9 max attack from 33 to 25

Blacksmith drops to randomly drop between 1 and 6 instead of 1 and 5

Rare Ability Points Bonus reduced to 1/8th of mob level instead of 1/4th of mob level (more wisdom equals bigger bonus)

Ring Of Retribution from 1 - 2% weapon damage to 1 - 10% weapon damage

Hunter Necklace from 15% weapon damage to 25% weapon damage

Boss 3 Spirit 2 bug: Modulation was missing alpha

General description changes

ver 1.1.0 - 2022-04-10

Changed

Boss 3 min attack from 1500 to 3000

Boss 3 max attack from 2000 to 7000

Boss 3 HP from 100000 to 500000

Blacksmith drops from just 1 drop to randomly dropping between 1 and 5

Card Shop Bonus from 100 Ability Points to 1000 Ability Points

Card Shop Bonus from 5000000 (5 million) to 100000000 (100 million) gold reward

Added

Training Center - Added a button to spend 20 Ability Points on Stamina for less clicking in late game

ver 1.0.0 (2022 04 08)

Released on Steam