Update 1.2.8 from April 11, 2022

A small update that includes:
- Event "GATES OF HELL"
- 3 new types of enemies
- 15 new guns.
- The mechanics of combining weapons
- New items in the lobby
Bugs of previous versions have also been fixed and some changes have been made.
Have a nice game!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
A small update that includes:
Bugs of previous versions have also been fixed and some changes have been made.
Have a nice game!
Changed files in this update