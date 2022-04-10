 Skip to content

Bangman update for 10 April 2022

Update 1.2.8 from April 11, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update that includes:

  • Event "GATES OF HELL"
  • 3 new types of enemies
  • 15 new guns.
  • The mechanics of combining weapons
  • New items in the lobby

Bugs of previous versions have also been fixed and some changes have been made.
Have a nice game!

