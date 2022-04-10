 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Zone: Stalker Stories update for 10 April 2022

Update 0.5.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8532662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Many things have been going on in Zone's development. New features abound, but more importantly, we've (hopefully) fixed a number of major bugs that were making the game almost totally unplayable.

This is all thanks to the people who actually reported these bugs -- and why reports are so important, because these bugs were only showing up in builds. Everything worked perfectly in my editor, so I had no idea anything was wrong!

Godot is supposed to export 1:1, so this was an unpleasant surprise, and a lesson to be more careful about testing in a real play environment.

0.5.8 Changelog:

  • Fixed soft crash when playing cards
  • Fixed (completely rewrote) melee card targeting
  • Many smaller fixes
  • New cards, new items
  • New NPCs
  • Our first story-based side quest -- a tale of intrigue accessible from the job board!

Changed files in this update

The Zone: Stalker Stories Content Depot 1299541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.