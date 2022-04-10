Update 0.5.8

Many things have been going on in Zone's development. New features abound, but more importantly, we've (hopefully) fixed a number of major bugs that were making the game almost totally unplayable.
This is all thanks to the people who actually reported these bugs -- and why reports are so important, because these bugs were only showing up in builds. Everything worked perfectly in my editor, so I had no idea anything was wrong!
Godot is supposed to export 1:1, so this was an unpleasant surprise, and a lesson to be more careful about testing in a real play environment.
0.5.8 Changelog:
- Fixed soft crash when playing cards
- Fixed (completely rewrote) melee card targeting
- Many smaller fixes
- New cards, new items
- New NPCs
- Our first story-based side quest -- a tale of intrigue accessible from the job board!
Changed files in this update