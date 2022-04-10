 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier Playtest update for 10 April 2022

Version 0.0.2.17

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.0.2.17 has several improvements.

Changes and Additions.

  • Three Treasure Nodes. If you can find the invisible rare nodes you can gather golden things.
  • Rare Treasure Item: A glowing yellow stone that is mysteriously shaped like an egg. The value or use is unknown at this time but it is obviously a rare resource or treasure of some kind.
  • Stat Meters ACTIVATED! HP, Stamina, Oxygen are now functional.
  • Sprinting added. Holding Shift to sprint but remember sprinting drains stamina and oxygen.
  • Oxygen drains 2x faster than stamina when running.
  • Oxygen and Stamina drain 1 point about every 10 seconds. IF timers are working correctly.
    *** Currently there is no option to replenish stat meters.
  • No game over conditions will activate until methods of stat replenishing are added.**
  • Start screen shows the Golden Things Seasonal Promotion

Fixed:
Notice Box working properly. Random text and errors would appear in the notice box when harvesting items. This was due to test comments used during the sound playback update.

