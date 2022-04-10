Version 0.0.2.17

v0.0.2.17 has several improvements.
Changes and Additions.
- Three Treasure Nodes. If you can find the invisible rare nodes you can gather golden things.
- Rare Treasure Item: A glowing yellow stone that is mysteriously shaped like an egg. The value or use is unknown at this time but it is obviously a rare resource or treasure of some kind.
- Stat Meters ACTIVATED! HP, Stamina, Oxygen are now functional.
- Sprinting added. Holding Shift to sprint but remember sprinting drains stamina and oxygen.
- Oxygen drains 2x faster than stamina when running.
- Oxygen and Stamina drain 1 point about every 10 seconds. IF timers are working correctly.
*** Currently there is no option to replenish stat meters.
- No game over conditions will activate until methods of stat replenishing are added.**
- Start screen shows the Golden Things Seasonal Promotion
Fixed:
Notice Box working properly. Random text and errors would appear in the notice box when harvesting items. This was due to test comments used during the sound playback update.
Changed files in this update