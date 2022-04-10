I'm about to start a bug museum.

Once again we found a ton of bugs. In the code it looked like a metaphorical kid with a crayon came in and drew all over our imaginary walls.
We cleaned it all up. :D
Please enjoy!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Once again we found a ton of bugs. In the code it looked like a metaphorical kid with a crayon came in and drew all over our imaginary walls.
We cleaned it all up. :D
Please enjoy!
Changed files in this update