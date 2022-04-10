 Skip to content

Lost Legend update for 10 April 2022

I'm about to start a bug museum.

Once again we found a ton of bugs. In the code it looked like a metaphorical kid with a crayon came in and drew all over our imaginary walls.

We cleaned it all up. :D

Please enjoy!

