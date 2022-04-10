 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Lollipop Knight update for 10 April 2022

1.0.5 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 8532460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Windows/Mac

Fixed: When the ESC or P key was pressed several times, the menu started several times and could not be switched off.

Mac

Fixed: Startup video did not play

Changed files in this update

Depot 1908661
  • Loading history…
Depot 1908662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.