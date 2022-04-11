Weekly Update! 2022-04-10

Thank you everyone for very insightful feedback! This week we made a lot of progress on game performance optimization and are on track to develop the final chapter. Major updates:
- Optimize art assets and reduce the overall package size by 30% and improve loading speed
- Enable the functionality of skip dialogs by long pressing blank space key for better user experiences
- Further enhance Holy Monk’s Spirit Pack Card - now Spirit Pack can capture Bosses after upgrading twice (enhanced), and one of the talents now grants an enhanced Spirit Pack card.
Try to team up with the bosses and turn these powerful characters against each other!
Optimization
- Optimize audio assets to improve loading speed
- Update all event images to jpg and optimize combat background assets to reduce size and loading speed
- Remove unused assets to reduce size and memory use
- Now player can skip dialogues if long press bottom or space key for better user experience
Enhancement and Balancing
Game Logic
- Spirit pact can be upgraded twice to capture bosses
- Allow Holy Monk to capture the Bull King during his Bull phase
- Allow the player to summon multiple nightmares on the enemy side
- Poison less than 5 will not remove 1 Burning during explosion
Wukong
- Like a Fortress: Common ->uncommon, add “Retain” keyword, adds 16 block-> 24 Block
- Shadow Dancer: Retains 1 card -> 2 cards
- Fishing the moon: Energy cost 1->0, gain 1 Evasion when receiving HP damage before next turn -> choose 3 cards from Draw pile and put on top of the Draw pile
White Dragon
- Reset and Restart: base version gives 1 Energy and Draw 1 card. Upgrade version: Energy cost -1
Holy Monk
- Holy Monk's talent: Infinity Sutra Vol.1 gives an enhanced Spirit Pact card instead of an upgraded card
- Change forgiveness: Add “Exhaust” keyword, convert all debuff to Good -> all buff and debuffs
- All in One Go: Energy Cost 0->1
Neutral Card
- Time Bomb: Deal 30 damage to all targets at the end of turn -> attack all targets with 30 damage at end of turn. Attack 1 more time each use.
- Judge's Ink Brush: Energy cost 1->0.
- Puppeteer: Summons 1 elite skeleton -> 2 elite skeletons
Never Give Up: Energy cost 2->1
- Block Not Included: “Exhaust” -> “Retain”, Energy cost 0->1, remove up to 30 Blocks from one enemy-> all enemies
- Absorb Block: Add “Retain” keyword, Energy cost 1->0
NPC
-
Celestial of Wishes:
- Phantom Menace cannot affect Elite or Boss
- Mirrors can only deal 50% damage by default
-
Lady Green:Tail Lash requires HP damage to apply Entangled.
-
God of Agriculture: Root of Nature loses 4 HP to apply Entangled.
-
The Fallen Phoenix: Rebirth in Darkness requires Phoenix status to unleash full power.
-
Master Zenith: Adjust wolf form: Attack damage 15->6, Bleeding Count 2->1
Companion
- Haunting Beauty: Confusing Spell cannot affect Elite or Boss.
Relics
- Seven Star Whip: deal 7 damage to all enemies for every 3 skill cards played -> deal 7 damage to all enemies for every 3 skill cards played, increases damage by 1 in this combat after each damage
- Cracked Diamond Bracelet: gain block next turn equal to HP damage received this turn -> 50% HP damage received
Consumables
- No balance patch.
Bug Fixes
Game logic bug fixes
- Fix remove exhaust keyword does not work in Spirit Shifted card after reloading the game
- Fix a bug where super body slam crashes after use
- Fix sprite freeze after a failed flying
- Fix a bug when drinking soup of forgotten and max HP is below limit
- Fix a bug where you can dig multiple relics with space
- Fix a bug where Poisoned Weapon does not stack correctly
- Fix a bug where Guardian‘s Courage does not stack correctly
- Fix a bug where confused is not modifying energy cost correctly
- Fix a list of potential crashes
- Fix invisible on player causing enemy to lose target for an additional turn
- Fix a bug of second Best Practice will cause the game to freeze
- Fix Half Moon Shovel animation for Holy Monk
Localization and text bug fixes
- Simplified card description and additional info for White Dragon and Neutral cards
- Fix card description bugs
- Fix additional info for Sword Breaker
- Fix English typos
Other Bug Fixes
- Fix some warning info
- Other small adjustments
Changed files in this update