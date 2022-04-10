• Achievements added when you beat a planet and other miscellaneous things
• Death Caps and Jup Coops are now escapable
• A Variety of Bug Fixes and Balancing Changes
• Metallic Magicians’ theme less bombastic
• Removed FIL
FIL update for 10 April 2022
The Over Achiever Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
