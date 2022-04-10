 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

FIL update for 10 April 2022

The Over Achiever Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8532404 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Achievements added when you beat a planet and other miscellaneous things
• Death Caps and Jup Coops are now escapable
• A Variety of Bug Fixes and Balancing Changes
• Metallic Magicians’ theme less bombastic
• Removed FIL

Changed files in this update

FIL Windows Content Depot 1027711
  • Loading history…
FIL Mac Content Depot 1027712
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.