Agent Roswell : Tactics update for 10 April 2022

Patch 1.3

Hello Gamers,

We have fixed an issue with a mission in 1.3 - thanks to aerobatix68 for that one, let us know if any more you find and we will get them sorted.

Happy Gaming!

Blue Horizon Studios.

