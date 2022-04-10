Hello Gamers,
We have fixed an issue with a mission in 1.3 - thanks to aerobatix68 for that one, let us know if any more you find and we will get them sorted.
Happy Gaming!
Blue Horizon Studios.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello Gamers,
We have fixed an issue with a mission in 1.3 - thanks to aerobatix68 for that one, let us know if any more you find and we will get them sorted.
Happy Gaming!
Blue Horizon Studios.
Changed files in this update