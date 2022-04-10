 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pixel Puzzles Traditional Jigsaws update for 10 April 2022

*NEW* - DESSERT - *FLASH PUZZLE*

Share · View all patches · Build 8532305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You have until the 10/MAY/2022 to solve the puzzle and collect your unique Flash Badge ːHintTokenː

Remember once it's gone it's [b]GONE! [/b]

Enjoy!
ːgoldenbitː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1058200/Pixel_Puzzles_Traditional_Jigsaws/

Changed files in this update

Pixel Puzzles Traditional Jigsaws Content Depot 1058201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.