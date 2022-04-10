 Skip to content

Crystal Project update for 10 April 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.9

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New options:
  • Confirm Home Point: Choose whether you would like to be reminded to set your Home Point when saving.
  • Minimap Location: Choose to place the minimap either on the left side or the right side of the screen.
  • Battle Cursor, Profanity Filter, Texture Loading, Battle Camera, and Battle Flashes have been moved into the "More Options" menu.
Balance changes:
  • A Black Quintar will now agree to mate as long as the partner Quintar has won at least 3 races (previously 4).
Bug fixes:
  • Changed text "Sort By" to "Sorted By" to better indicate that this represents the current sort order.
  • Fixed bug where Juses was able to be used on enemies.
  • Fixed bug where the member comparison summary wasn't showing weapon comparisons correctly for unarmed party members.

