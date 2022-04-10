Stacklands v1.0.7

Yooooo what's up everyone. Here's the changelog for v1.0.7! It has quite a few requested features so make sure you read it all!
Changelog v1.0.7
- Added Animal Pen
- Added Peaceful Mode and Long Moon options when you start a new run
- End of Moon feeding animation speeds up as it feeds more villagers, meaning it's less tedious to sit through the feeding sequence.
- It's now possible to pay the Travelling Cart using Coin Chests
- Quarry now has a chance of dropping flint
- Increased coin value of Iron Bar
- The undiscovered cards in the booster pack info are now at the top of the list instead of the bottom
- Added a seperate toggle for Music and SFX
- Slightly buffed the Apple Tree
Fixes
- Fixed Coin Chest not having any text in the Cardopedia
- Fixed Skeleton dropping too many cards on death
- Fixed Clear Save option not working
Known Issues
- macOS (M1?) version crashes on startup or during opening the first Card Pack. I currently don't have access to an M1 Mac but I hope to look into it soon. Sorry!
- Aran
