Stacklands update for 10 April 2022

Stacklands v1.0.7

Stacklands update for 10 April 2022

Stacklands v1.0.7

Last edited by Wendy

​Yooooo what's up everyone. Here's the changelog for v1.0.7! It has quite a few requested features so make sure you read it all!

Changelog v1.0.7

  • Added Animal Pen
  • Added Peaceful Mode and Long Moon options when you start a new run
  • End of Moon feeding animation speeds up as it feeds more villagers, meaning it's less tedious to sit through the feeding sequence.
  • It's now possible to pay the Travelling Cart using Coin Chests
  • Quarry now has a chance of dropping flint
  • Increased coin value of Iron Bar
  • The undiscovered cards in the booster pack info are now at the top of the list instead of the bottom
  • Added a seperate toggle for Music and SFX
  • Slightly buffed the Apple Tree

Fixes

  • Fixed Coin Chest not having any text in the Cardopedia
  • Fixed Skeleton dropping too many cards on death
  • Fixed Clear Save option not working

Known Issues

  • macOS (M1?) version crashes on startup or during opening the first Card Pack. I currently don't have access to an M1 Mac but I hope to look into it soon. Sorry!

- Aran

