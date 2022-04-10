- Fixed: Peasant name tags no longer linger around
- Fixed: Friedmarkt description.
- Reduced volume of the church bell (Karenfang map)
- Quality setting now defaults to highest quality - I've seen too many streams where people apparently don't even realize they can change it and leave it on "minimal" for the whole stream.
- Added a few more bits to the tutorial texts (but didn't re-record the voiceovers)
- Pressing the ESC (cancel action) key now closes the gather menu
- Increased the scroll speed of scroll views such as the peasant info or log
- Game no longer opens the context menu of a building the moment you construct it
Black Forest update for 10 April 2022
small bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
