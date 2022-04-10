Quick Hotfix v2.2.0.6

- Updated info_safezone, added new input value ForceWin
- Updated ce_laststop
- In solo game, max fuses is now 2
- Changed the infinite wave when the alarm start to a limited wave amount
- Updated ce_laststop_02
- Changed the button at the cabin to end the game instantly if all bombs has been defused
- Updated ce_laststop_03
- Fixed zombies (Player/AI) spawning out of the playing field due to a zombie spawn volume being too large
- Updated the gamemode mapcycles
- Updated Simplified and Traditional Chinese translations
- Updated Italian translation
- Updated shop UI for weapon_scar, it did not contain the reddot and scope options
- Fixed a bug with option sliders not working correctly
- Fixed options sliders failing to read arrow keys input
