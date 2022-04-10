 Skip to content

Contagion update for 10 April 2022

Quick Hotfix v2.2.0.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated info_safezone, added new input value ForceWin
  • Updated ce_laststop
  • In solo game, max fuses is now 2
  • Changed the infinite wave when the alarm start to a limited wave amount
  • Updated ce_laststop_02
  • Changed the button at the cabin to end the game instantly if all bombs has been defused
  • Updated ce_laststop_03
  • Fixed zombies (Player/AI) spawning out of the playing field due to a zombie spawn volume being too large
  • Updated the gamemode mapcycles
  • Updated Simplified and Traditional Chinese translations
  • Updated Italian translation
  • Updated shop UI for weapon_scar, it did not contain the reddot and scope options
  • Fixed a bug with option sliders not working correctly
  • Fixed options sliders failing to read arrow keys input

