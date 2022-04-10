Update notes - Apr 10 2022 - Custom Vehicles

Today is April 10th... This is the 10th update - the last update you can count with two hands.

Have you ever played a game, and thought: "I wish this had my favorite car"? Well, in The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled, now you can!

With new custom vehicles, you can import your own car models and use them in-game. You can also upload and download from the Workshop.

Workshop:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1839080/workshop/

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2791903319

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2784667549

Added:

Added vehicle designer for integrating custom vehicles

Added workshop support for custom vehicles

Added workshop tags for vehicles

Added GameUI toggle [P]

Added player ambulance, and enemy ambulance

Added siren sound to player response vehicles

Added mouse/controller cursor auto switch

Added song skip button for controller

Added desert road

Added dirt roads

Added intersections

Extended forest road

Added desert repair shop

Added gas stations

Added houses

Added ramps

Changed: