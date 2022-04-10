Update notes - Apr 10 2022 - Custom Vehicles

Today is April 10th... This is the 10th update - the last update you can count with two hands.
Have you ever played a game, and thought: "I wish this had my favorite car"? Well, in The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled, now you can!
With new custom vehicles, you can import your own car models and use them in-game. You can also upload and download from the Workshop.
Added:
Added vehicle designer for integrating custom vehicles
Added workshop support for custom vehicles
Added workshop tags for vehicles
Added GameUI toggle [P]
Added player ambulance, and enemy ambulance
Added siren sound to player response vehicles
Added mouse/controller cursor auto switch
Added song skip button for controller
Added desert road
Added dirt roads
Added intersections
Extended forest road
Added desert repair shop
Added gas stations
Added houses
Added ramps
Changed:
Changed game UI layout
Changed controls menu UI layout
Fixed pause button double press
Fixed incorrect pictogram in controls menu
Darkened UI backgrounds
Fixed radio restarting songs when resuming
Changed vehicle masses
Fixed inverted faces on car lights
Changed fast vehicle steer curves
Fixed ramp cinematic camera activating in First Person
Increased police light bloom
Fixed lights on player response vehicles
Fixed boost trail on vehicle
Decreased road shine
Replaced 2 roads with highways
Realigned roads
Connected roads
Extended highway construction
Moved gas stations
Moved houses
Fixed hole in terrain seam
Changed "No Sacrifice, No Victory" achievement name to "More Than Meets The Eye"
Added animation to underworld
