The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 10 April 2022

Update notes - Apr 10 2022 - Custom Vehicles

Apr 10 2022 - Build 8531976

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is April 10th... This is the 10th update - the last update you can count with two hands.

Have you ever played a game, and thought: "I wish this had my favorite car"? Well, in The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled, now you can!

With new custom vehicles, you can import your own car models and use them in-game. You can also upload and download from the Workshop.

Workshop:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1839080/workshop/

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2791903319
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2784667549

Added:

  • Added vehicle designer for integrating custom vehicles

  • Added workshop support for custom vehicles

  • Added workshop tags for vehicles

  • Added GameUI toggle [P]

  • Added player ambulance, and enemy ambulance

  • Added siren sound to player response vehicles

  • Added mouse/controller cursor auto switch

  • Added song skip button for controller

  • Added desert road

  • Added dirt roads

  • Added intersections

  • Extended forest road

  • Added desert repair shop

  • Added gas stations

  • Added houses

  • Added ramps

Changed:

  • Changed game UI layout

  • Changed controls menu UI layout

  • Fixed pause button double press

  • Fixed incorrect pictogram in controls menu

  • Darkened UI backgrounds

  • Fixed radio restarting songs when resuming

  • Changed vehicle masses

  • Fixed inverted faces on car lights

  • Changed fast vehicle steer curves

  • Fixed ramp cinematic camera activating in First Person

  • Increased police light bloom

  • Fixed lights on player response vehicles

  • Fixed boost trail on vehicle

  • Decreased road shine

  • Replaced 2 roads with highways

  • Realigned roads

  • Connected roads

  • Extended highway construction

  • Moved gas stations

  • Moved houses

  • Fixed hole in terrain seam

  • Changed "No Sacrifice, No Victory" achievement name to "More Than Meets The Eye"

  • Added animation to underworld

