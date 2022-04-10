 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Striving for Light update for 10 April 2022

Dodge Rework

Share · View all patches · Build 8531942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


                 Improvements

  • Explode visual effects have been increased in size to make the effect more impactful and visible without AoE increase.


                     Balancing

  • [Weapon] Scythe: Has now knockback


                 Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug which caused the minimap to reset after the second floor (this time it should be fixed, let me know if not)

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!


            Join Official Discord!

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.