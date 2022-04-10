Dodge Rework

Improvements
- Explode visual effects have been increased in size to make the effect more impactful and visible without AoE increase.
Balancing
- [Weapon] Scythe: Has now knockback
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug which caused the minimap to reset after the second floor (this time it should be fixed, let me know if not)
