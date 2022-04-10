 Skip to content

Zemblanity update for 10 April 2022

10th April - menu and options change, optimization and bugfixes

Build 8531812

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

In todays patch I made few changes in menu and options. Also game optimization was done and game performance is now optimized by 50% + made few bugfixes.

Thanks!

