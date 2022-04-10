Removed antler items and made new system for Cosmetic items where they are equipped/unequipped from a separate menu. They will no longer take up space in your inventory.
Added the "Deal With It" sunglasses
Several bug fixes with dungeon builder
Fixed bug where slicers would only output copper ore
Fixed bug where slicers weren't taking damage
Slicer drops explode out like the other mobs
Fixed globlin faces
Skullborn Playtest update for 10 April 2022
v0.0.39
