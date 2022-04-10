- Increased run length to 8 levels
- Added new tileset to Ancient Warship
- Added new music to Ancient Warship
- Ships exiting a teleport are now cloaked for a short duration
- Adjusted LMG Turret visuals to be more distinguishable
- Reduced AI weapon burst size on higher difficulies
- Rivals can now spawn with Repeater
- Added Pillager impact sound
- Added ship computer announcement for Pilager impacts
- Reduced tremor radius from static object explosions
- Improved forcefield shader
- Improved Beehive FX
- Fixed invalid geometry generation from horizontal columns
- Fixed incorrect post game summary values
- Fixed missing score bonus from rival kills
- Fixed a secret generation issue that caused level loading to fail
Desecrators update for 10 April 2022
0.6.0a changelist
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update