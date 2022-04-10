 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 10 April 2022

0.6.0a changelist

  • Increased run length to 8 levels
  • Added new tileset to Ancient Warship
  • Added new music to Ancient Warship
  • Ships exiting a teleport are now cloaked for a short duration
  • Adjusted LMG Turret visuals to be more distinguishable
  • Reduced AI weapon burst size on higher difficulies
  • Rivals can now spawn with Repeater
  • Added Pillager impact sound
  • Added ship computer announcement for Pilager impacts
  • Reduced tremor radius from static object explosions
  • Improved forcefield shader
  • Improved Beehive FX
  • Fixed invalid geometry generation from horizontal columns
  • Fixed incorrect post game summary values
  • Fixed missing score bonus from rival kills
  • Fixed a secret generation issue that caused level loading to fail

