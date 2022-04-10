Patch notes Ver.1.3.1

Patch Ver. 1.3.1 is now live.
The patch will be downloaded and applied before the game is launched.
Ver. 1.3.1
・Issue of unable to control during the command phase in tutorial have been fixed.
