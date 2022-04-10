 Skip to content

CRIMESIGHT update for 10 April 2022

Patch notes Ver.1.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8531649 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch Ver. 1.3.1 is now live.
The patch will be downloaded and applied before the game is launched.

Ver. 1.3.1
・Issue of unable to control during the command phase in tutorial have been fixed.

Changed depots in beta_dev branch

View more data in app history for build 8531649
CRIMESIGHT BaseApp Depot 1491711
